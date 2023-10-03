Northants County Cricket Club responds to rumours that it is moving away from The County Ground in Abington, Northampton
Northants County Cricket Club (NCCC) has quashed rumours that it is looking to move away from its iconic home ground in Northampton.
There had been rumours circulating that NCCC was planning a move away from The County Ground in Abington Avenue.
One of Chron and Echo’s sources said detailed plans had been drawn up for NCCC to move from its current location to a new stadium on the outskirts of Moulton.
However, NCCC has responded to that rumour, saying that it will be staying put at The County Ground.
A club spokesman said: “The club isn’t looking to move its primary ground or operations from The County Ground.
"The club has been exploring options for a secondary site to support an academy/pathway/second XI facility for a number of years, this is an ongoing process.”
The County Ground was established in 1878 when the club was founded. It became the club's official home ground, and the first cricket match was played there in 1886.
It has a capacity of approximately 6,500 spectators. It features a traditional pavilion, along with more modern facilities, including hospitality suites, conference rooms, and event spaces
The County Ground has been a regular venue for first-class cricket matches, hosting Northamptonshire's home games in the County Championship. It has also been used for List A and T20 matches.
In addition to cricket matches, The County Ground has hosted various off-field events, including concerts and conferences.