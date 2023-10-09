Northamptonshire charity store celebrates funding over 300 lifesaving missions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity store opened its doors on 06 October 2017 and is situated in the heart of Northampton, on the Wellingborough Road. Over the past six years the hardworking store has generated an amazing £546,373.87 worth of sales for the charity – funding more than 300 lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 41,736 bags of generously donated goods, which have provided vital income for the charity, but they continue to require the support of the local community for further donations of new and preloved items.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Northampton Charity Boutique

Store Manager Olga Gulenko said: "We would like to thank everyone in the local community for all their support over the last six years and without this support our crews wouldn't be able to continue their lifesaving missions, providing pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most."

“We still rely on the local community’s support with donations of pre-loved items such as bric-a-brac, clothing and toys to keep our vital missions possible 24/7, 365 days per year,” she added.

The charity is celebrating 50,000 missions and its 20th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.