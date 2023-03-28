Northampton town centre to host ‘Animal Paradise’ trail this weekend...here's everything you need to know

Fifteen of the most endangered animals in the world will be on show in Northampton this weekend…constructed out of more than 520,000 toy bricks and taking more than 2,300 hours to build.

The Animal Paradise trail, presented and built by BRICKLIVE, has been commissioned by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and will feature models of a snow leopard, a bottlenose dolphin, a rockhopper penguin and an orangutan plus many others.

Families can get involved in the trail, which runs from April 1-16 by downloading the LoyalFree app onto their smartphone and scanning QR codes at each host venue to find out more about the model creature on display in the window. All those who complete the trail via the app will be entered into a prize draw to win one of two £100 vouchers.

The Bengal Tiger model will go on display in Northampton town centre this weekend

Mark Mullen, operations director at Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Animal Paradise brick trail to Northampton, giving local families and shoppers the chance to get up close and enjoy these amazing models.

“From little ones to big kids at heart, the trail will have something for fans of all ages, and we hope families take advantage of this free event and explore our town centre as they visit each creature on the trail.

“The interactive trail will keep the whole family entertained and raise awareness of the vulnerable status of some of our most-loved animals. With this event being free for all, we hope to ignite imaginations and create long-lasting memories.”

Model builders have spent a total of 2,377 hours building the models out of 524,610 toy bricks. The displays weigh a combined 2,227kg and range in length from 50cm to 252cm.

The biggest model in the trail is a 252cm tall Bengal tiger made out of 118,160 bricks that takes 392 hours to build.

This project is being sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council and supported by LoyalFree.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor this event as we’re dedicated to growing the visitor economy and supporting local businesses. I look forward to visiting the trail and encourage everyone to come along, stop by the local market and retailers and enjoy this fun family-friendly activity this Easter.

“Plus all visitors and residents can download the Explore West Northants App to find out about events and discounts throughout the year.”

Models will be found in the following businesses:

Abraxas

Argos

Butterwick Bakery

Café Track

The Entertainer

Esquires

Grosvenor (downstairs)

Grosvenor (upstairs)

Metro Bank

Naked Hair

Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

Not Another Jungle

Styles of London

Virgin Money

Watts

Visitors can also download the free ExploreWN app to discover events all year round in the area and find out more about the businesses around the town.

