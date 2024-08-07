Northampton Town Centre BID Column: Working together to deliver more for our town

In recent years Northampton BID has seen at first hand the power of partnerships. By working closely with others, we have been able to deliver so much more - all while building relationships that will continue to benefit the town for years to come.

The Northampton Comedy Festival, held in association with The Comedy Crate, saw 47 comedians appear across 10 different venues in town with well over 1,000 people buying tickets.

Some of the most respected names in UK stand-up came to Northampton to take part, including Gary Delaney, Angela Barnes and Jack Skipper, with many acts using it as a warm-up on route to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Venues hosting performances included Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saints Coffee, Cheyne Walk Club and V&B, with all of them benefiting from being part of the festival.

Mark Mullen of Northampton BID

Partnership working is key to the success of the town and we were delighted to welcome the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet to Northampton town centre to discuss how they can work with business owners to reduce retail crime.

The visit saw them enjoy a walk around the town centre to listen to retailers’ experiences. Both said the discussions were an opportunity to consider how the situation can be improved for everyone who works in and visits the town centre.

Retail crime has gone up nationally and Northampton is no different, but it was good for the retailers to have those discussions with Danielle and Ivan, and have confidence that they are taking it seriously and want to take action to alleviate some of those problems.

It was really encouraging to have the opportunity to discuss in more detail the shared drive we all have to make Northampton a safer place ahead of the exciting developments that are happening in the town centre both now and in the future.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and Commissioner Danielle Stone spoke to town centre retailers

Meanwhile, we have been working closely with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council to deliver the opening of the revitalised Northampton Market Square this October, ensuring this beloved community space can be enjoyed by future generations to come.

Taking place across Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October 2024, we will host a community celebration filled with fun activities for all the family, including creative musical and cultural performances, historic and heritage exhibitions, and an array of amazing food and drink from local businesses and vendors.

The rejuvenated space will invigorate the local economy, provide new opportunities for local businesses and attract visitors to the area while providing a vibrant and accessible venue for regular markets, community events, and social gatherings.