Northampton landlady wins national award for transforming village pub into 'much-loved heart of community'
A Northampton landlady says she is ‘honoured’ after winning a national award for transforming a well-known village pub.
Miranda Richardson, landlady of The Squirrels in Duston was given the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award at Greene King’s ‘Night of Excellence Awards’ at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon.
Miranda said: "I’m honoured to have won this award from my peers in the pub industry. Pubs play such a vital role in our communities and lives, so speaking up for them is incredibly important – now more than ever. I’d like to thank my team and my customers for their ongoing support. Without them, this award wouldn’t be possible.”
The awards comprise of 14 different categories ranging from community pub of the year to entertainment pub of the year. However, the outstanding contribution award is only given out at the awards in ‘extra special’ circumstances, according to Greene King.
A Greene King spokesman said: “Miranda received the outstanding contribution award in recognition of her excellent pub operation at The Squirrels.
“Miranda took on the pub as franchisee landlady in August 2022, and in the almost two-year period since, has transformed the pub into a much-loved heart of the communit y.
“The Squirrels is now firmly the heartbeat of village life in Duston and continues to go from strength-to-strength under Miranda’s leadership.
“The pub has been so successful that she now also operates The Hart pub, also located in Duston.”
In addition to running The Squirrels and The Hart to the highest of standards, Miranda also received the outstanding contribution award for her role as an advocate and campaigner for the pub sector.
Over the last 12 months, she has done numerous interviews with the media, including Chronicle and Echo and Good Morning Britain, to talk about the challenges publicans face, such as rising energy bills.
Alex De Araujo Business Development Manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “I cannot think of a more worthy winner for this award. Not only is Miranda an incredible licensee who runs pubs to the highest standards loved by her local community, but she speaks up for our sector as a passionate advocate for the importance of our pubs. It is an honour to call her our business partner.”
