Northampton landlady wins national award for transforming village pub into 'much-loved heart of community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton landlady says she is ‘honoured’ after winning a national award for transforming a well-known village pub.

Miranda Richardson, landlady of The Squirrels in Duston was given the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award at Greene King’s ‘Night of Excellence Awards’ at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miranda said: "I’m honoured to have won this award from my peers in the pub industry. Pubs play such a vital role in our communities and lives, so speaking up for them is incredibly important – now more than ever. I’d like to thank my team and my customers for their ongoing support. Without them, this award wouldn’t be possible.”

Miranda Richardson

The awards comprise of 14 different categories ranging from community pub of the year to entertainment pub of the year. However, the outstanding contribution award is only given out at the awards in ‘extra special’ circumstances, according to Greene King.

A Greene King spokesman said: “Miranda received the outstanding contribution award in recognition of her excellent pub operation at The Squirrels.

“Miranda took on the pub as franchisee landlady in August 2022, and in the almost two-year period since, has transformed the pub into a much-loved heart of the communit y.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Squirrels is now firmly the heartbeat of village life in Duston and continues to go from strength-to-strength under Miranda’s leadership.

Miranda with the 'Outstanding Contribution' award at Greene King's awards night

“The pub has been so successful that she now also operates The Hart pub, also located in Duston.”

In addition to running The Squirrels and The Hart to the highest of standards, Miranda also received the outstanding contribution award for her role as an advocate and campaigner for the pub sector.

Over the last 12 months, she has done numerous interviews with the media, including Chronicle and Echo and Good Morning Britain, to talk about the challenges publicans face, such as rising energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad