Northampton is fourth best in UK for new businesses...and here are some of those that opened in 2021

Northampton is the fourth best place in the UK for starting a new business, according to a new business.

The study, compiled by business experts Bionic, created an index using nine different business metrics to reveal which UK city has the strongest independent economy, where small businesses can thrive.

Northampton was in fourth place. beaten only by Southampton, York and Bristol.

Here are some of the new independent businesses that opened in Northampton in the last year. The Chronicle & Echo has been supporting our independent shops and businesses throughout the pandemic as part of an on-going campaign.

1. Glam Beauty The beauty salon in Wellingborough Road - opposite the Co-op - was opened in November by sisters Christine and Elsa Troka Photo Sales

2. Brothers Pub Company Left to right: Ellis, Jack and Josh Fitzgerald from Long Buckby have secured a £250,000 investment to convert Sharps furniture shop - in Abington Street and Market Square - into their new pub called Brothers Pub Company. Plans have been approved but work is yet to start to convert the vacant building. Photo Sales

3. CI Aesthetics The specialist beauty salon in Bridge Street opened in November and offers a huge range of treatments. From left to right; Nadya Naseem, Charlotte Warwick, Danielle Lesley and Victoria Slater who all work as beauty technicians at the shop and are from Northampton Photo Sales

4. Tokky Stanimir Nakov realised his 'dream' and opened Tokky on the second floor of the Grosvenor Centre - next to Costa Coffee - which sells specialty large slices of freshly-made pizza, freshly made ice-cream, crepes and more Photo Sales