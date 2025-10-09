Northampton convenience store applies for licence to sell alcohol until 1am
An application has been submitted by Tilki Mahfuz for a premises licence at Mr Fox Bazaar, located at 177 Wellingborough Road, Northampton (NN1 4DX).
If granted, the licence would allow the shop to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises from 7am to 1am, Monday to Saturday, and from 7am to 11pm on Sundays. The application also lists the shop’s potential opening hours as midnight to midnight, seven days a week.
Residents and other interested parties can view the full application by contacting the council’s Licensing Team at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton.
Any representations or objections to the proposal must be submitted in writing before midnight on October 31, 2025, either by post to the Licensing Team, West Northants Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE, or by email at [email protected].