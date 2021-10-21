Northampton cash machine now 'safe to use' after suspected tampering

The machine was at the centre of controversy in the last few weeks as three suspicious men were said to have tampered with the machine

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:04 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:08 am

A cash machine in Northampton which was being tampered with has been fitted with extra security and is now 'safe to use'.

The machine outside Delapre Post Office, in Towcester Road, has been fitted with an 'anti-trap cash' device today (Thursday, October 21), according to Post Office owner Pritesh Lakhani.

This comes after reports of three men tampering with the machine then waiting on the other side of the road and later swooping in after someone was caught in the trap.

The cash machine outside Delapre Post Office.

Mr Lakhani said on Far Cotton's Facebook page: "Latest security devices being fitted on to Delapre Post Office ATM. It has the latest anti-cash trap security on it. Thank you to our community for reporting.

"l, yours and my efforts have paid off by getting this new kit."

