Northampton café is serving up delicious treats fit for a king this coronation weekend

WITH just a day to go until the coronation, leading home lifestyle store Bell of Northampton is serving up treats fit for a king!

By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:56 BST

A host of dishes to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III are currently being served at the store’s café Love Lunch @ Bell, including freshly baked scones with strawberries and cream, Coronation Chicken sandwiches and jacket potatoes and, of course, The King and Queen Consort’s Coronation Quiche, made with spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

Bell of Northampton, which is situated on Kingsthorpe Road in Northampton will be open to customers on Coronation Day - Saturday, May 6 - until 4pm.

Managing Director, Lee Ferris said: “We are really looking forward to the King’s coronation on Saturday and have plenty for our customers to enjoy in the lead up to the big day and on the day itself.

Customers at Bell of Northampton enjoy a Coronation Cream TeaCustomers at Bell of Northampton enjoy a Coronation Cream Tea
“Our café is the perfect place to spend time with friends and family with lots of coronation-themed treats to enjoy.

“And with the start of barbecue season just around the corner, it’s also the perfect time to take a look at the different options available to ensure you make the most of your outdoor space once the weather improves.”

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bell of Northampton, which has been providing quality goods and service to customers across Northamptonshire since 1898.

A host of events are being planned to mark this unique occasion, including charity events and the chance to enjoy a range of themed cakes and bakes from the Victorian era through to the present day, at the in-store café.

