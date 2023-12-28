News you can trust since 1931
Nobody fancies cooking after Christmas - so here's 13 tasty Northampton takeaways boasting a five-star food hygiene rating

All these got top marks for cleanliness following inspections during 2023
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT

Nobody fancies cooking anything but turkey over Christmas, right?

That's good news for takeaways across town — especially these fish and chip shops, burger bars, pizza places, chicken shacks and Chinese eateries — which were visited by food hygiene experts during 2023 and given the top ‘five’ rating, which means you can be sure standards of cleanliness are very, VERY good.

Information is from the Food Standards Agency website and correct at December 28, 2023.

Five is the highest hygiene rating awarded by food inspectors for cleanliness

1. Takeaways with five-star food hygiene ratings in Northampton

Last inspection: 25 September 2023

2. Shanhai Chinese Take-Away at 266 Wellingborough Road

Last inspection: 25 September 2023 Photo: Google

Last inspection: 14 September 2023

3. Wing Spot at 200 Wellingborough Road

Last inspection: 14 September 2023 Photo: Google

Last inspection: 30 November 2023 and 2 August 2023

4. YO! To Go in Tesco Mereway and Weston Favell Centre

Last inspection: 30 November 2023 and 2 August 2023 Photo: Google

