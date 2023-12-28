Nobody fancies cooking after Christmas - so here's 13 tasty Northampton takeaways boasting a five-star food hygiene rating
All these got top marks for cleanliness following inspections during 2023
Nobody fancies cooking anything but turkey over Christmas, right?
That's good news for takeaways across town — especially these fish and chip shops, burger bars, pizza places, chicken shacks and Chinese eateries — which were visited by food hygiene experts during 2023 and given the top ‘five’ rating, which means you can be sure standards of cleanliness are very, VERY good.
Information is from the Food Standards Agency website and correct at December 28, 2023.
1 / 4