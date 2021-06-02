New family-run, 'upmarket' Turkish restaurant opens in Northampton town centre

A new family-run, 'upmarket' Turkish restaurant has opened in Northampton town centre.

Hisar welcomed customers for the first time this Bank Holiday (Monday, May 31).

The Turkish eatery in Abington Street was previously the home of Jenny's Cafe, which the family also used to run.

The restaurant is in Abington Street. Photo: Leila Coker

Emre Can, the business owner's son, said: "It's going great, we have just got started. We're hoping to pick up more as we go.

"We used to operate as a cafe but with lockdown and everything, we decided to change.

"We are experienced in this. We used to run the Charcoal Grill in Mare Fair from 1996 to 2004. Then we ran the Jenny's Cafe from 2005 up to recently. Now we're aiming to offer the town something more upmarket.

"We're looking to offer the true taste of Turkey to Northampton."

Inside the newly refurbished site. Photo: Leila Coker

The 22-year-old added: "We're hoping to rejuvenate this part of the town centre."

The inside of the building has been completely transformed over the last few months, converting it from Jenny's Cafe into Hisar.

A team of 10 works at the restaurant and includes two generations of family members.

The type of food on offer includes typical Turkish cuisine including kofte, meze and much more.

The Hisar staff. Photo: Leila Coker

The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday 10am - 11pm, and 10am to 10pm on Sundays.