The new Mooboo shop will open in Grosvenor opposite Waterstones on Saturday (November 13).

A new bubble tea shop will open in a Northampton shopping centre this weekend.

Mooboo will take up residency in Grosvenor shopping centre from Saturday (November 13) and will specialise in providing a ‘full bubble tea experience’.

The shop, which will be the chain’s 55th outlet in the UK after it first launched in London in 2012, will serve authentic, Taiwanese bubble tea beverages as well as nibbles and snacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmin Thompson, store manager of Mooboo Northampton said: “Our mission at Mooboo is to recreate an authentic, Taiwanese bubble tea house in a bid to transform customers’ tea-drinking experience.

“We want to show our visitors how bubble tea is a fun and sociable experience that is underpinned by an extraordinary sense of taste.

“Our bubble tea beverages can appeal to a whole range of moods, preferences and age groups, so we cannot wait to take the people of Northampton on this taste journey through the world of Taiwanese bubble tea.”

As part of its launch, Mooboo will be offering a buy one get one free offer on all bubble tea drinks for those who visit during the opening weekend.

The shop will also partner with delivery services, UberEats, Deliveroo and JustEat, to deliver bubble tea to customers’ doors, as well as a click and collect service.

James Roberts, director at Grosvenor Shopping added: “We are really pleased to be able to welcome Mooboo bubble tea to our growing offering here at Grosvenor.

“We love to be able to provide our visitors with a broad mix of retailers, which can appeal to their every taste and need, so we are excited to introduce Mooboo and its range of high-quality bubble tea beverages to the people of Northampton.”