Netflix prices 2025: how much have prices been raised by? Cost changes explained
- Netflix has quietly increased the prices for UK subscribers.
- British viewers will have to pay extra each month.
- Prices have gone up across all types of subscriptions.
Netflix users have been hit by a price rise in the UK - with some users having to pay an extra £24 a year. It is the first subscription increase in more than a year.
The streaming giant announced a crackdown on password sharing in recent years - with subscribers able to pay extra to add members outside their household to their account. But to start 2025, the prices have been hiked.
Netflix claims the move will help to “deliver more value”. Here’s all you need to know:
Netflix raises prices for UK subscribers
The cost of the streaming service has increased by as much as £24. Netflix has updated the prices on its website.
For users who are subscribed to the standard tier, the cost has jumped up by £2 to £12.99 per month. This is the streamer's most popular plan and it previously cost £10.99.
Netflix has also upped the cost of the more expensive premium plan by an extra £1 per month. It now will cost you £18.99 as of 2025.
And for those who are on the ad-supported basic tier it has also seen a price rise, for the first time. It has also been increased by £1 and now costs £5.99 per month.
The new prices are as follows:
- Standard with adverts - £5.99/ month
- Standard - £12.99/ month (extra member slots can be added for £4.99 each / month)
- Premium - £18.99/ month (extra member slots can be added for £4.99 each / month)
Why has Netflix put up its prices?
The streaming giant has been raising its costs for subscribers across the world recently. US users saw a hike last month - and it has now arrived in the UK.
A spokesperson for Netflix told The Standard: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix.”
How much have Netflix prices changed since it launched in the UK?
When it first launched on this side of the pond more than a decade ago in 2012, it cost just £5.99 per month. This was for the equivalent of the current standard tier - so the price is £7 more expensive now than it was 13 years ago.
