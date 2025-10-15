Switch your account and meet simple criteria to grab a bonus plus profit share 💷

Nationwide is offering £175 in cash for switching to a FlexDirect, FlexAccount, or FlexPlus account

To qualify, you must switch from a non-Nationwide bank, include two direct debits, and close your old account

Pay in £1,000 and make one debit card payment within 31 days to receive the bonus

Customers could also get a £100 Fairer Share payment later, sharing in Nationwide’s profits

Combined, eligible members could take home £275 in extra cash

Nationwide Building Society is tempting new customers with a generous £275 windfall, made up of a £175 switching bonus and the chance to earn an extra £100 later in the year.

The headline offer gives £175 in free cash to anyone who switches their current account to Nationwide using the Current Account Switch Service.

To qualify, you must move from a non-Nationwide provider and switch to either a FlexDirect, FlexAccount or FlexPlus account. The switch must include at least two active direct debits, and your old account has to be closed as part of the process.

You’ll also need to pay in at least £1,000 and make one debit card payment within 31 days of opening or applying to switch.

Once all conditions are met, the £175 bonus will land in your new Nationwide account within 10 days, showing on your statement as “Switching Offer.” For joint accounts, just one £175 payment is made.

Nationwide is offering £175 in cash for switching to a FlexDirect, FlexAccount, or FlexPlus account (Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The rewards don’t end there, and Nationwide customers could later receive an additional £100 “Fairer Share” payment, part of the building society’s annual scheme to share profits with eligible members.

To qualify for these payments, you typically need to both bank and save or have a mortgage with Nationwide.

More than four million people received £100 in the most recent Fairer Share round earlier this year.

Some long-standing members have earned up to £300 since 2023, though Nationwide says future payments depend on financial performance and eligibility rules could change.

If you qualify for both the switching offer and Fairer Share payment, that’s a £275 boost simply for moving your main bank account and maintaining a relationship with Nationwide.

With several banks currently offering switching incentives, it’s a competitive time to shop around, but Nationwide’s mix of instant and ongoing rewards stands out as one of the most appealing deals on the high street.

