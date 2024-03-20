National retailer temporarily closes popular shop in main shopping street in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A national retailer has temporarily closed its store in Northampton’s main shopping street for the next few weeks.

Holland and Barrett, in Abington Street, has this week closed its doors while the unit undergoes a major refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Holland & Barrett spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to share our Northampton store is undergoing a refresh to provide the best wellness solutions to our customers. The store closed on Monday (March 18) and is due to reopen on the Wednesday, April 3.

Here's what Abington Street currently looks like while WNC completes £5 million redevelopment works

“As part of our reopening, we are delighted to share a 20% off in-store discount valid until May 1 by quoting NORTHAMPTON20 at the till point.”

Elsewhere in Abington Street, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) £5 million construction works to redevelop Abington and Fish Street started at the end of February.

The project is expected to be complete this winter, according to Conservative councillor Daniel Lister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad