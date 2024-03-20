National retailer temporarily closes popular shop in main shopping street in Northampton town centre
A national retailer has temporarily closed its store in Northampton’s main shopping street for the next few weeks.
Holland and Barrett, in Abington Street, has this week closed its doors while the unit undergoes a major refurbishment.
A Holland & Barrett spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to share our Northampton store is undergoing a refresh to provide the best wellness solutions to our customers. The store closed on Monday (March 18) and is due to reopen on the Wednesday, April 3.
“As part of our reopening, we are delighted to share a 20% off in-store discount valid until May 1 by quoting NORTHAMPTON20 at the till point.”
Elsewhere in Abington Street, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) £5 million construction works to redevelop Abington and Fish Street started at the end of February.
The project is expected to be complete this winter, according to Conservative councillor Daniel Lister.
Councillor Lister said: “Once complete this winter, the revitalised area and enhanced features will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. We look forward to this taking shape in the coming weeks and months.”