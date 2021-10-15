National piri-piri chicken company set to open restaurant and takeaway in busy Northampton road

A new piri-piri chicken restaurant and takeaway is set to open in a busy Northampton road.

Pepe's Piri Piri is set to open a new branch in Wellinborough Road between Costa Coffee and the Sir Pickering Phipps pub.

Construction work is currently ongoing to convert what was formerly Vibrant House - a shop which sold home cleaning essentials - into the new grilled chicken house.

Pepe's has declined to comment on an opening date as of yet but a sign in the shop window says "opening soon".

This new branch would make it the company's only one in Northampton. The company did used to have a restaurant in Gold Street before it closed for reasons unknown.

The self-proclaimed 'home of fresh grilled chicken' offers chicken burgers, wraps, paninis, tortillas and more on its menu.

The store will face stiff competition in the town from Nando's in Wood Hill, Rio's Piri Piri in Gold Street and Wellingborough Road, Gary's Peri Peri in Wellingborough Road, Peppers Piri Piri in Abington Avenue and Metro Peri Peri in Kingsley.