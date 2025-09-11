This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Even smaller wins could be worth hundreds in Saturday’s Lotto 🎉

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot will be a £15m ‘must be won’ prize after no top winner midweek

If no one matches all six numbers, the jackpot rolls down to boost lower-tier prizes

Even matching just three numbers could pay out far more than the usual £30

15 extra £100k prizes will also be up for grabs in Saturday’s special draw

Lotto tickets cost £2, with draws every Wednesday and Saturday evening

Lotto players are being urged to get their tickets early this week, as Saturday’s (September 13) draw will feature a bumper £15 million ‘must be won’ jackpot.

The prize has rolled over after no one matched all six main numbers in Wednesday (September 10) night’s draw.

That means the jackpot has now triggered a special “must be won” event, and that’s where things get particularly exciting for players.

In a standard draw, if no one hits all six numbers, the jackpot simply rolls over to the next game. But when it reaches a designated “must be won” stage, the rules change.

If no player scoops the top prize outright, the jackpot is guaranteed to be shared among winners in the lower tiers.

That means people matching just three numbers could see their usual £30 prize boosted into the hundreds – or even more - depending on how many tickets win overall.

Saturday’s draw will also feature 15 extra £100,000 prizes up for grabs, adding to the sense of occasion.

What were this week’s Lotto results?

For those checking their tickets, the winning Lotto numbers on Wednesday (September 10) were: 01, 09, 18, 27, 38, 42 with Bonus Ball 13.

One ticket-holder matched five numbers plus the Bonus Ball to win £1 million.

125 players won £1,750 each for matching five numbers.

No players landed the full six.

Over in Lotto HotPicks, no one hit the jackpot by matching all five numbers, though seven players scooped £13,000 for matching four.

The Thunderball draw produced winning numbers 07, 08, 18, 30, 32, with Thunderball 03. Again, the £500,000 top prize went unclaimed.

How to play

Lotto Tickets cost £2 per line and can be bought in shops, supermarkets, post offices, or online via the National Lottery app or website.

Players pick six numbers from 1 to 59, or opt for a Lucky Dip for randomly generated numbers. Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday evening.

To win the jackpot, you’ll need to match all six numbers drawn, but there are prizes for matching as few as two.

Beyond the potential life-changing prizes, every Lotto ticket contributes to good causes. The National Lottery says players raise around £30 million a week, supporting arts, sports, community groups, and heritage projects across the UK.

So whether you’re playing for a dream jackpot or a boosted smaller win, Saturday’s draw could be one of the most rewarding of the year.

