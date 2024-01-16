National Chinese takeaway set to open brand new site in busy Northampton street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular national Chinese takeaway brand is opening a new site on a busy Northampton road.

Plans have been approved to allow Oodles to open a branch in Northampton – its first in the town.

The takeaway will open at the former James Anthony Estate Agents in Wellingborough Road, with transformation works currently taking place.

This vacant unit in Wellingborough Road is being converted into an Oodles Chinese takeaway branch

The site has been sat vacant and unloved since the successful estate agency moved across the road to a bigger premises in 2021.

An opening date for Oodles has not yet been revealed. Oodles has been contacted for comment.

Here’s what we do know so far about the popular chain…

Ooodles is a family-owned food brand serving authentic Indo Chinese food since 2010, according to its website.

An sketch of what the site could look like once complete

The menu includes Katsu Chicken Curry, Udon noodles, salt and pepper chicken, various rices, Kung Po chicken and more.

In 2010 Mohammed Umar founded the Oodles concept, opening his first store in Leicester. The initial focus was on a small menu concentrating on food quality and service.

As popularity grew the second store was opened in Leicester City Centre. With “foodies” travelling from across the country to try Oodles, a plan was made to create and invest in a franchise model, helping to develop and deliver the brand throughout the UK.

An Oodles spokesman said: “Today, we have become synonymous with providing freshly-cooked, amazing tasting and authentic food focused on a customer-led experience. Blending our own secret recipes with Indo Chinese inspired fusion, our aim is to provide the best food products at the best value for money. Our attention to detail, great-tasting food and customer-focus has led us to gaining a legion of dedicated fans across the UK."

The menu

The nearest Oodles sites to Northampton are in Coventry and Leicester.

One reviewer said: “The food was absolutely delicious. It had a perfect balance of flavours and was cooked to perfection. The presentation was also impressive. Highly recommended.”