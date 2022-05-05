National bed company moves branch in Northampton as Vets4Pets eyes up vacant unit as part of relocation plans

A national bed company has closed down its Northampton branch for good and relocated to a brand new headquarters in the town.

Bensons for Beds in Beckett Retail Park, in St James' Mill Road, has recently closed down following years at the site.

It has relocated to a new, larger site on St James Retail Park in Towcester Road, which employs five people.

Bensons for Beds has closed its branch in Becketts Retail Park. Vets4Pets has applied to move into the site.

The vacancy leaves a huge hole on the Becketts Retail Park site, which is home to Machine Mart, Angling Direct, with Westbridge Garage nearby.

However, in what is a domino effect of movement, Vets4Pets is now looking to close its shop in St James’ Road and move the space vacated by Bensons for Beds.

Vets4Pets, another national company which currently has a branch in St James’ Road, next to Farm Foods, has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council to move in.

Planning papers say: "The proposed facility comprises a Vets4Pets which will provide a range of treatments and advice including surgery, medical services, and veterinary care.

Vets4Pets' current site in St James' Road

"The site would comprise consulting rooms, operating theatres, separate dog and cat wards, and X-ray theatres. Other uses also comprise of waiting areas, a reception area and lab area. Ancillary back of house functions include offices and a colleague room.

"The proposed facility will be open on a 24-hour basis, with the practice offering an appointment based system in the day, and catering for medical emergencies on a drop in basis overnight."

The move would be part of plans to upscale Vets4Pets operations.

Planning papers say: "The proposed development will enable the business to relocate to larger premises such that it can better meet the needs of its existing and future client base.

"The larger facility will enable a wider range of services in an improved and more comfortable environment for both animals and their owners.

"The proposed development will facilitate the growth of a local business."