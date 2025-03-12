A McDonald's restaurant in a busy part of Northampton has CLOSED for refurbishment works – here’s when it will reopen.

McDonald’s is set to temporarily close its restaurant and drive-thru site in Sixfields while it gets a facelift.

A McDonald’s spokesman: “Our Northampton Sixfields restaurant has closed to undergo refurbishment work as part of our Convenience of the Future programme, to improve the experience of both customers and the restaurant team.”

The company told this newspaper on Wednesday (March 12) that the the site has closed and will reopen in April.