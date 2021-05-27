Manager 'excited' as new Domino's opens in Northampton

Domino's has opened a brand new store in Northampton and its manager has said they are 'excited' to start serving the community.

Manager Rohima Begum opened the new Domino's branch in Upton Shopping Centre, Weedon Road, on Tuesday (May 25) and is now advertising 15 jobs at the store.

The pizza boss said: “We’re excited to have opened our new store, allowing us to deliver our delicious, handcrafted pizzas to even more of our local community.

"It seemed only fair to bring fresh pizzas to the people of Upton! We’re also on the lookout for passionate, hard-working, and talented individuals to join our instore team.”

The jobs on offer include pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The store is also celebrating the opening with some special offers for customers.

A store spokeswoman added: "To celebrate, customers will be able to get their hands on two dough-licious deals - buy one pizza and get another for only £1 and 50% off pizza when you send £20 or more until Wednesday 30 June.

"To be in with the chance of grabbing a slice of the opening offers collect in store, order online at www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on 01604 588288."