Major retailer to CLOSE its prominent store at Northampton shopping centre

A major retailer has confirmed it will be closing its large store at a Northampton shopping centre.

Next has announced it will be closing its prominent store at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton town centre.

The closure, scheduled for this Saturday (August 10), marks the end of an era for the popular retail chain at this shopping destination.

Next took on the unit when House of Fraser closed in 2014, around the same time Primark moved into the centre. After a period of renovations, the Next store opened in 2015.

A Next spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the Northampton NEXT store will cease trade on Saturday. Unfortunately, we have no further information at this time.”

Next did not disclose any details about the future of the staff affected by the closure.

The closure leaves a significant gap for the owners of the Grosvenor Centre, Evolve Estates, to fill.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), described the news as “disappointing.”

He said: “While it’s always disappointing to see a major retailer leave our town centre, this reflects the national picture with Next recently closing 11 stores around the country. We look forward to working closely with both Grosvenor Shopping Northampton and the new tenants to ensure a seamless transition for shoppers.”

The remaining Next locations still open in Northampton are: Next Outlet at St James Retail Park, Next at Sixfields Retail Park, and Next Home at Riverside Retail Park.