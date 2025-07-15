JD Sports is leaving Abington Street after 14 years - they will be relocating to a bigger unit inside the Grosvenor Centre

A rough opening date has been revealed as a major brand retailer moves closer to opening its new store in Northampton town centre.

JD Sports has revealed that it is set to open inside the Grosvenor Centre in August.

The retailer will move into the former Next unit on the ground floor of the centre, which closed in August 2024 and has been undergoing refurbishment to make way for JD.

The relocation was originally planned for spring 2025 but has since been delayed for reasons not disclosed.

A JD spokesperson said: “We can confirm our new, upsized store in Northampton is scheduled to open next month (August).”

However, the retailer will be closing its long-standing store in Abington Street after 14 years, marking another big-name retailer vacating the town’s high street.

The Abington Street store will close in line with the new one opening. There is currently a clearance sale for those looking for a bargain.

H&M also recently left its large store in Abington Street and opened inside the Grosvenor Centre at the former New Look unit.

It is not yet known if there are plans to fill the vacant H&M unit and the soon-to-be-vacant JD unit in Abington Street.

A spokeswoman for Grosvenor Centre owners Evolve Estates previously said it is a ‘huge win’ for the town.

She said: “Leveraging our strong relationships with High Street retailers, we have secured JD’s continued presence in Northampton – a huge win for the town and the Grosvenor Centre. JD is committing to a large-format store at 14,000 sq. ft., which flies in the face of perceived High Street retail sentiment.”

The JD deal was brokered by FMX Urban Property Advisers on behalf of Evolve Estates.

An FMX spokesperson said on LinkedIn: “Having signed H&M and JD Sports Fashion, alongside both the Microshops market stall concept and Bewiched Coffee, which opened in summer 2024 – and with numerous other deals in the pipeline – Evolve Estates’ Grosvenor Centre is the epitome of a thriving town centre scheme, with an ever-improving community offer.

“The wider town centre regeneration story is equally compelling — a revamp of the UK’s largest and oldest Market Square is well underway, and the £12m STACK Leisure development is set to launch next year. Together, these projects are redefining Northampton as a thriving mixed-use destination and one of the most exciting ongoing town centre regeneration stories right now.”