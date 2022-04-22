Longstanding Travis Perkins headquarters DEMOLISHED to make way for brand new £4million development

A long-standing office block home to a well-known Northampton company has been DEMOLISHED after it was deemed “no longer fit for purpose”.

Ryehill House in Lodge Way, Travis Perkins' headquarters, has this month (April) been smashed to pieces by wrecking crews to make way for a brand new £4million headquarters.

Plans were unveiled in May last year to demolish and then refurbish the headquarters as part of the major project.

The headquarters has been knocked down.

In planning papers, Travis Perkins said: "Ryehill House and the Harveys building are no longer fit for purpose. They provide old, poor quality accommodation that is no longer suited for modern business operations

"Travis Perkins requires new good quality HQ office premises that are large enough to meet its future needs, based upon a £4 million refurbishment of Ryehill House and an extension to it."

Travis Perkins added that it needs “good quality” office space to meet “future needs”.

Once complete, the site will be home to 1,100 employees, but they would be flexible workers and not attend the office all at the same time.

This is what the building used to look like before demolition

The Harveys building on Lodge Farm, which Travis Perkins used to occupy, has also recently been demolished to make way for a brand new Lidl supermarket.