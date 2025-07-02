Social media users have been experiencing issues with X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon 🚨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

X (formerly Twitter) is down for many users.

People are met by a ‘something went wrong’ message.

Outage was first reported this afternoon (July 2).

Social media users have been left unable to use X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon. The platform has been hit by issues, according to Downdetector.

The website started to receive reports of problems at around 2.30pm BST today (July 2). Thousands had experienced issues as of the time of publishing this article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who open X - both on mobile and web - are greeted with a “something went wrong” message. It encourages users to refresh, but that may not fix it.

More to follow.

Have you been unable to use Twitter (X) this afternoon? Let us know your experiences.