Interactive trail in Northampton town centre brings Queen’s reign to life

The Queen’s historic 70-year reign is being brought to life through an augmented reality story-trail through the streets of Northampton.

To complement and enhance next month’s Jubilee celebrations, Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with High Street Safari to run a free, family trail which is now live and available until Sunday, June 12.

The experience includes augmented reality characters and educational content on The Queen’s reign which can be accessed by scanning QR codes in the windows of seven town centre businesses.

Participants will scan QR codes in the windows of shops.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “This trail is an interactive experience and as you visit the story points in order, you’ll collect digital stamps, learn more of the story and be able to take selfies with some of the characters that appear before your eyes via your smartphone.

“It’s a look back at history through 21st-century technology, bringing The Queen’s incredible reign to life. Having run similar trails in recent years, we know there’s a huge appetite for this kind of experience and we look forward to seeing families exploring the town centre as they follow the story.”

At each stop along the trail, visitors will be given a few facts from each decade of The Queen’s reign, from her coronation in 1952 right up to the present day.

Businesses taking part in the trail include Abington FX, Bias Gifts, Café Track, O’Neill’s, Playhouse, Saints Coffee and The Sandwich Bar.