In pictures: TEN businesses in Northampton which have sadly closed down for good in recent months

3 . The Old White Hart Inn

The Far Cotton boozer is set to close down on March 19. Landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio, who have been running the establishment since 2018, said the decision was not taken lightly and comes with ‘a lot of heartache’. They wrote: “Dear valued customers, this is hands down the hardest post that we have ever had to write in all our years here at The Old White Hart. Unfortunately, due to the increases in costs of running the venue, spiralling supplier costs, coupled with decreased turnover in the past couple of years, we have made the decision to close our doors. Our last day of trading will be Sunday, March 19. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and has come with a lot of heartache for all of us here and those associated with the pub."

Photo: Logan MacLeod