In pictures: TEN businesses in Northampton which have sadly closed down for good in recent months

Many businesses have had to make the tough decision to close down in recent months – here’s why
Here’s a list of Northampton businesses which have made the tough decision to close down in recent months.
The cost of living crisis and rising energy bills are having a dramatic effect on households and businesses up and down the country.
Some well-established Northampton businesses have felt the full force of the harsh economic climate and have sadly made the decision to close their doors.
Take a look at some of the businesses which have closed in the town over the last few months and their reasons why.
2. St Giles Ale House
St Giles Ale House, in St Giles Street, closed down in January after six years in business. Owner Terry Steers, who told this newspaper his costs had increased by 400%, issued a heartfelt goodbye. He said: "It is with the deepest sadness we must announce the permanent closure of St Giles Ale House. We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”
3. The Old White Hart Inn
The Far Cotton boozer is set to close down on March 19. Landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio, who have been running the establishment since 2018, said the decision was not taken lightly and comes with ‘a lot of heartache’. They wrote: “Dear valued customers, this is hands down the hardest post that we have ever had to write in all our years here at The Old White Hart. Unfortunately, due to the increases in costs of running the venue, spiralling supplier costs, coupled with decreased turnover in the past couple of years, we have made the decision to close our doors. Our last day of trading will be Sunday, March 19. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and has come with a lot of heartache for all of us here and those associated with the pub."
4. Electric Pavilion
The award-winning Gold Street cocktail bar and restaurant, run by brothers Paul Kuznecovs and Arturs Dzerins, closed in February after less than a year open. The brothers said: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that this week will be our last week operating. As with many businesses, we have faced a number of challenges and as a result of the global pandemic, soaring utility bills and the cost of living crisis, they have made it difficult for us to carry on our operations right now."
