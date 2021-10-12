Iconic international coffee chain given green light to open new branch in Northampton

Plans have been approved for an iconic international coffee chain to open a new branch in Northampton.

Starbucks has had proposals given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert the former Carphone Warehouse shop in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, just off the Harborough Road, into a café.

WNC said the Carphone Warehouse store has been 'vacant for some time' and allowing Starbucks to move in would add 'vitality and viability' to the shopping centre.

This will be the view of the café from the Harborough Road

According to planning papers, the new Starbucks café will have an outdoor seating area in a former landscaped area of the shopping centre car park, no spaces will be lost however.

The café will not include a drive-through facility but will have a window for delivery vehicle collections, according to the plans.

The council has also requested that the café's opening hours are in line with other units in the shopping centre such as Costa Coffee, which is open from 8am until 6pm.

Starbucks was established in 1971 and has more than 32,000 stores in 80 countries, with five of them in Northampton currently.

Questions have been raised over the years regarding Starbucks' tax payments in the UK.

In the Kingsthorpe area there is a couple of independent cafes including Cafe 61, formerly known asT&2 Sugars, and the currently closed Frankie's Bakes.