Iconic bar in Northampton town centre set to REOPEN under new management this weekend

An iconic bar in Northampton town centre is set to reopen under new management this weekend – and the new owner has ‘big plans’ for the venue.

The King Billy, located on Commercial Street, will reopen this Friday (November 29) with a live band playing at 9.30pm. Another band will perform at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo, the new landlord said: “We are getting it back open. It’s going to be live music on weekends and possibly some during the week. We’ve got some great bands lined up.”

When asked what drew him to take on the venue, he said: “I had never seen the pub or been in it before. I found it online and liked it. I just liked the pub and felt a bit sorry that it was closing. It stood out to me. The location is great, and I’ve always wanted a live music venue.”

The landlord, who has 10 years of experience in the pub and nightclub industry, revealed some of his major plans for the site. He said: “We’re planning to make the stage inside bigger, add a stage outside, and set up a marquee with a bar and toilets outside. We’ve got some big plans.”

"It’s not going to be just a rock bar anymore. We want to appeal to a wider audience. The doors aren’t closed to anyone. Hopefully, everyone will start using it. We’ll be open Monday to Sunday.”

In a message to the town, he ended by saying: “Come and support us.”

The reopening poster, posted on The King Billy’s Facebook page, has been shared hundreds of times on social media, accompanied by a wave of positive reactions.

One commenter said: “Amazing news for the town!” Another wrote: “Yes! It lives on!” Another person shared their excitement: “I found myself punching the air! That’s such a relief. It’s not just a pub, it’s an institution!” One more added: “OMG, OMG, so excited! Thank you so much for taking on this amazing pub!” Another commenter added: “Amazing if the Billy can go back to the fantastic pub it used to be.”

Last month (October), the pub closed after the previous landlady, Rachel Nash, who had been running the site for two years, announced: “You can't pay bills with thin air.”