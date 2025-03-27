The Household Support Fund is set to continue, providing vital assistance through 2026 💸

The current round of Household Support Fund funding is set to end on 31 March, 2025

But the Government has confirmed an extension, ensuring support continues into 2026

An additional £742 million will be allocated to Local Authorities in England

Funding for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also be maintained

Local councils will decide how to distribute the funds, with potential changes to eligibility and support schemes

With only days left until the March 31 expiration date of the current round of Household Support Fund (HSF) funding, many families are anxiously wondering whether these vital payments will continue further into the year.

The fund has provided essential financial assistance to those struggling with the cost of living, and any uncertainty about its future can be a source of concern for those who rely on it.

Fortunately, it’s good news for families relying on the scheme, and the Government has confirmed a further extension, ensuring continued support for those in need. Here is everything you need to know about.

Will the Household Support Scheme be extended?

The short answer is: yes!

On September 2, 2024, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions announced an additional £500 million to continue the fund.

This included funding not just for England, but for the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, allowing them to distribute the support at their discretion.

The latest round of funding was made available to Local Authorities from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Just a few weeks later, on October 30, 2024, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced further funding to extend the HSF into 2026 as part of her Autumn Budget.

Given the close timing of these announcements, the confirmation of the HSF's extension into 2026 may have been overlooked by many, but it is welcome news for households that depend on these payments for essential living costs

The 2025/26 support package allocates an extra £742 million to Local Authorities in England, ensuring that crucial financial aid continues beyond March 2025. Funding for the devolved governments will also continue.

The funding will be available from April 1, 2025, and will run until March 31, 2026.

How much can I get from the Household Support Fund?

The way in which Local Authorities distribute these funds varies, and could change and we transition from one round of funding into another.

While many councils have existing schemes set up to assist struggling households, these were initially scheduled to end on March 31, 2025.

With the extension of the fund, councils will now need to decide how to allocate the newly available money for the 2025-2026 financial year.

This could mean adjustments to eligibility criteria, the types of support available, or the introduction of new schemes tailored to local needs.

If you are currently receiving assistance through the HSF or anticipate needing support in the future, it’s a good idea to stay informed about your Local Authority’s plans.

Each council is free to decide how they use the allocated funds, which means that support schemes may vary across different regions.

Checking your council’s website regularly or reaching out to local welfare offices can help you stay updated on any changes in eligibility and distribution methods.

How does the Household Support Fund work in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?

Scotland

In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.

The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.

Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.

Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.

Wales

Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.

The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.

The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.

Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants

Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.

Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.

Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that an extension of the Household Support Fund was uncertain and would be confirmed in Rachel Reeves' recent Spring Statement. In fact, the extension into 2026 was already confirmed in the 2024 Autumn Budget.

If you have any thoughts or experiences to share about the fund, or if you’re unsure how the changes might affect you, join the discussion in the comments section. Your insights could help others navigate this crucial support scheme.