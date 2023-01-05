News you can trust since 1931
Here's when this busy petrol station near Northampton is set to reopen following major refurbishment works

The site has been closed since May

By Logan MacLeod
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Here’s when a busy petrol station on the edge of Northampton is set to reopen following a major refurbishment.

The Shell petrol station on the A4500 between Kislingbury and Harpole has been closed since May 16 while improvement works have been carried out.

Improvement works involved completely demolishing the old site and replacing it with a brand new one.

The new Shell garage on the A4500 between Kislingbury and Harpole is set to reopen on Friday (January 6)
Explaining the refurbishment, a Shell spokeswoman said: “It will have a larger, redeveloped Shell Select Shop and we have replaced the fuel tanks. We have reconfigured the car park layout and the fuel pumps and added two cycle parking spaces, a cash machine and a new path to the east of the site.”

The spokeswoman went on to reveal that the petrol station will reopen on Friday (January 6).

The news will be welcomed by thousand of motorists in the area, who have not been able to use the site for nearly eight months.