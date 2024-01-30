Here's what's 'opening soon' at a flagship jewellers in Northampton town centre
Here’s what will be opening soon at a flagship jewellers in Northampton town centre.
Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street currently has boarding on the outside of its premises in Gold Street.
The fancy boarding, which extends into the neighbouring property, says: ‘Coming soon’.
Here’s what we know so far.
The jewellers submitted plans to refurbish its exterior and improve its security by merging with the vacant unit next door.
Planning papers say: "Recently their Grosvenor centre store was expanded, new display windows and shop front added to their existing corner position and an additional sales area was created upstairs along with staff rooms and a large training room meeting room.
“The company is fortunate to have a long standing reputation of excellence in Northampton.
“Their watch brand partners include Rolex Omega TAG Heuer, and numerous other Swiss watch companies. Recent demands by the various brands brands have compelled Michael Jones Jewellers to undertake expansion to the Gold Street location.”