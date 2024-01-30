Here's what's 'opening soon' at a flagship jewellers in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what will be opening soon at a flagship jewellers in Northampton town centre.

Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street currently has boarding on the outside of its premises in Gold Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fancy boarding, which extends into the neighbouring property, says: ‘Coming soon’.

Here's what the site in Gold Street looks like currently

Here’s what we know so far.

The jewellers submitted plans to refurbish its exterior and improve its security by merging with the vacant unit next door.

Planning papers say: "Recently their Grosvenor centre store was expanded, new display windows and shop front added to their existing corner position and an additional sales area was created upstairs along with staff rooms and a large training room meeting room.

“The company is fortunate to have a long standing reputation of excellence in Northampton.

An artist's impression of what the site will look like once complete

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad