Here's what's happening to a major brand clothing store in busy Northampton shopping centre

Here’s what’s happening at a major brand clothing store in Northampton’s main shopping centre.

Superdry has revealed why its massive store in the Grosvenor Centre was closed yesterday (Monday) and this morning (Tuesday).

Chron and Echo readers have been getting in touch concerned that the store had closed for good.

Grosvenor Centre

However, the British clothing brand has since confirmed that it had just temporarily closed its unit on ground floor of the shopping centre due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

A Superdry spokeswoman said: “The Superdry at Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.