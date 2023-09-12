News you can trust since 1931
Here's what's happening to a major brand clothing store in busy Northampton shopping centre

There have been concerns that the popular store is closing down for good
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Here’s what’s happening at a major brand clothing store in Northampton’s main shopping centre.

Superdry has revealed why its massive store in the Grosvenor Centre was closed yesterday (Monday) and this morning (Tuesday).

Chron and Echo readers have been getting in touch concerned that the store had closed for good.

Grosvenor CentreGrosvenor Centre
However, the British clothing brand has since confirmed that it had just temporarily closed its unit on ground floor of the shopping centre due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

A Superdry spokeswoman said: “The Superdry at Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The store is set to re-open shortly and we look forward to welcoming back Superdry customers in the coming days.”

