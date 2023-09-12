Here's what's happening to a major brand clothing store in busy Northampton shopping centre
Superdry has revealed why its massive store in the Grosvenor Centre was closed yesterday (Monday) and this morning (Tuesday).
Chron and Echo readers have been getting in touch concerned that the store had closed for good.
However, the British clothing brand has since confirmed that it had just temporarily closed its unit on ground floor of the shopping centre due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
A Superdry spokeswoman said: “The Superdry at Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
"The store is set to re-open shortly and we look forward to welcoming back Superdry customers in the coming days.”