Northampton residents have voiced their opinions on a major planning application to convert the Market Walk Shopping Centre into a multi-use complex, which was submitted this month (April).

The plans propose to build an indoor market on the ground floor, a pod hotel and five flats on the second floor, 20 flats and a gym on the third floor, a creation of a new fourth floor for 16 flats, and a creation of an additional fifth floor for 14 flats.

The applicant, Safeland PLC, submitted initial plans to West Northamptonshire Council asking for pre-planning advice, which the council responded to by highlighting necessary improvements.

Plans have been submitted to bring Market Walk back to life

Safeland PLC responded to the majority of the council's criticisms in the pre-planning report and the firm has now officially submitted updated plans for approval.

Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said the revised plans are 'excellent'.

She said: "They are a vast improvement on the original plans with some interesting features like the indoor market and the outdoor green amenity, which though small, is very welcome.

"The architects have taken on board all the previous criticisms and have worked to show the proposal is sustainable, in terms of energy use and air quality.

"They have also indicated the level of potential nuisance caused by vehicle movements and have demonstrated how they propose to mitigate.

"They have also considered how to design out crime. All this is excellent."

However, Councillor Stone said she remains concerned about the amount of flats being built in the town centre.

She said: "I want our town centre to be inviting, to be family friendly, to be safe. We need fewer flats, fewer studios and more of a mixture of housing units available."

Chronicle & Echo readers also reacted to the news.

Matthew Kutas said: "This sounds like a smart idea. Again, people say, 'no flats', but retailers will only want to be on the ground/first floors.

"There is nothing wrong with providing living space above. It will help keep the retail space more affordable, and those that live in the town centre will spend their money there."

Gillian Hargreaves said: "Didn't we used to have a decent indoor market? Oh yes the council pulled the town's history down and built a woefully small, impractical bus station.

"Why can't the council move the current market into Market Walk to see how it works instead of the half baked move to the Commercial Street car park?"

Veteran market trader Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick said he thinks temporarily moving the current market into Market Walk would also be a good idea.

He said: "They could put us there in the meantime, couldn't they? Rather than put us down Commercial Street. It would be good."

Chron reader Simon Hoggarth said: "I've always thought this would be the perfect space for a food hub. A mix of street food, local businesses and chain restaurants. Could be really popular and something to bring people into the town.”