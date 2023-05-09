Here's the latest construction updates at FOUR major housing estates in a busy part of Northampton

Here’s a roundup of what’s going on with FOUR major housing developments which will see more than 1,000 new homes built in one part of the town.

The area around the village of Harpole and Duston has been undergoing major changes for months now to accommodate hundreds of new homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing developments in fields along Sandy Lane include Western Gate by Bovis Homes, Norwood Quarter by Miller Homes, Harlestone Park by Bloor Homes. And there is also St Michael’s Park by Morris Homes at Upton Valley North, just off the A4500.

There are four major housing developments being built at the same time between Harpole and Duston

This newspaper got in touch with the developers asking for an update on construction, here’s what they said.

Development: Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter, Berrywood Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction at Norwood Quarter began in Summer 2022, with construction underway on around 40 homes currently. So far, 12 homes have been released for sale, with more set to be release for sale in the weeks ahead.

Building work is due to be completed on our first homes in June, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to their new homes then.

Once complete, Norwood Quarter will feature a total of 349 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, 52 of which will be affordable homes. When construction of the current phase of homes is complete, Miller Homes has plans to build further phases of the development over the next couple of years.

As part of the development, Miller Homes will contribute almost £2.3 million to support healthcare, sports facilities, transport links and libraries in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new four-bedroom showhome was unveiled at the development on Saturday, April 29.

Gavin Jones, regional operations director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “The show home launch is a great time for anyone who is thinking about moving or has heard about the development to come along and see for themselves what living in one of our new homes in Northampton could be like.

“Working with the local community in areas where we are building new homes is always a priority for us. Last year, we worked with Teamwork Trust, which works with adults living with autism, mental health problems and learning disabilities, to fill and bury a time capsule at Norwood Quarter, which one day will show people what life was like in 2022.

“With all of our developments, we work to create new communities as well as new homes, and so we’re looking forward to working with community organisations in Duston and the surrounding area to show our support as the development continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/miller-homes-at-norwood-quarter.aspx

Development: Bloor Homes @ Harlestone Park, New Sandy Lane

Bloor Homes is in the very first phase of the development, only recently starting to construct superstructures of new residential housing.

Bloor Homes started constructing the new homes in February 2023, following the completion of highway works to construct the site access along New Sandy Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zero houses have been built yet. The first phase of 98 dwellings is currently under construction. Eventually there will be 430 new two, three, four and five bedroom homes, built in four phases at Harlestone Park.

Bloor Homes aims to have the first homes ready for occupation in late summer 2023. The development will officially launch with show homes this summer, meanwhile people can register their interest and find out more about the range of new homes via the web site:

Bloor Homes is a market-led developer and the number of homes expected to be completed and sold over the coming years will depend on market conditions throughout the development period.

The location and setting of Harlestone Park make this development quite special. Bloor Homes is bringing its new, energy efficient and low maintenance homes to a lovely, rural location and creating a new community, with plans for a new primary school and local centre with retail shops. The new homes are surrounded by numerous green spaces, with footpath and cycle routes and children’s play areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlestone Park’s proximity to Northampton and Daventry gives it easy access to amenities, rail links, entertainment and a great selection of schools and nurseries. This, combined with a lovely setting, picturesque views and forest walks gives this development a real country-living feeling.

Development: Bovis Homes @ Western Gate, Sandy Lane

Vistry Homes has been contacted by this newspaper but has not yet responded.

However, what we do know is construction work started on site in early 2022 and houses have been up for sale for months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

House types range from 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom contemporary homes.

The housebuilder is committing £6 million towards a new primary school while ensuring a green network is in place with tree planting and public footpaths.

Further contributions are being made towards a local centre, play facilities, a library and highway work.

Speaking to the Chron previously, Andrew Harvey, Vistry regional land director, said: “A total of 15 percent of our homes at Western Gate will be affordable housing and we will deliver green benefits, including tree planting and footpaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as high-quality homes to suit all types of home buyers, we look forward to making community contributions to ensure residents thrive and enjoy their environment as much as possible."

A “once-in-a-lifetime” 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace was discovered at the site by archaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA).

Development: Morris Homes @ St Michael’s Park, Upton Valley Way North