Here's a list of all the restaurants, takeaways, pubs and coffee shops in Northampton's Wellingborough Road boasting a five-star food hygiene rating

Which one’s your favourite?

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT

Here’s a list of all the restaurants, takeaways, bars and coffee shops in Northampton’s Wellingborough Road with a five-star food hygiene rating.

The establishments in this article all have five-star food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which means you can be sure standards of cleanliness are very, VERY good.

Information is from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and correct at March 20, 2023.

All the five-star food hygiene rating establishments on Wellingborough Road in Northampton

1. Five-star food hygiene rating establishments

All the five-star food hygiene rating establishments on Wellingborough Road in Northampton Photo: -

Bartellas Coffee House at 235 Wellingborough Road. Last inspected: 23 May 2019

2. Bartellas Coffee House

Bartellas Coffee House at 235 Wellingborough Road. Last inspected: 23 May 2019 Photo: Google

The Park Cafe in Abington Park Wellingborough Road. Last inspected: 5 December 2019

3. The Park Cafe

The Park Cafe in Abington Park Wellingborough Road. Last inspected: 5 December 2019 Photo: -

Food Standards AgencyNorthampton