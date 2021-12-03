Here is a list of new independent businesses that have opened in Northampton this year

Here is a list of new independent businesses that have opened in Northampton so far this year.

In the run up to Christmas, the Chronicle and Echo is celebrating and promoting the best of local businesses in a bid to get more people out shopping locally.

It has been an extremely difficult year for most due to the effects of Covid, but that has not stopped these entrepreneurs from taking a chance and putting their own stamp on the town.

The new businesses include a wide range of services including beauty salons, restaurants, cafes, pizza parlours, furniture stores and more.

So in the run up to Christmas, keep these new businesses, and all other local business, in mind. Support local.

Have you opened a business this year that is not on the list? Email [email protected]

1. Glam Beauty The beauty salon in Wellingborough Road - opposite the Co-op - was opened in November by sisters Christine and Elsa Troka Photo Sales

2. Brothers Pub Company Left to right: Ellis, Jack and Josh Fitzgerald from Long Buckby have secured a £250,000 investment to convert Sharps furniture shop - in Abington Street and Market Square - into their new pub called Brothers Pub Company. Plans have been approved but work is yet to start to convert the vacant building. Photo Sales

3. CI Aesthetics The specialist beauty salon in Bridge Street opened in November and offers a huge range of treatments. From left to right; Nadya Naseem, Charlotte Warwick, Danielle Lesley and Victoria Slater who all work as beauty technicians at the shop and are from Northampton Photo Sales

4. Tokky Stanimir Nakov realised his 'dream' and opened Tokky on the second floor of the Grosvenor Centre - next to Costa Coffee - which sells specialty large slices of freshly-made pizza, freshly made ice-cream, crepes and more Photo Sales