Best places to buy a car in Northampton according to Google reviews.

Here are the top SEVEN places to buy a car in Northampton according to Google reviews

If you're on the search for a new motor, take a look through this comprehensive list

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:44 pm

Here are the top SEVEN places to buy a car in Northampton according to Google.

According to Google trends, people across the county have been searching 'cars for sale', so this newspaper has put together a comprehensive list.

Sometimes Autotrader might have your ideal car but it turns out it's too far to travel. So why not head down to one of the following garages, support local and get yourself a decent deal on a new motor.

1. J.A.M Vehicle Solutions in Semilong

J.A.M. Vehicle Solutions in St Andrew's Road has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 76 Google reviews. The site closes at 5:30pm and can be contacted on 01604 973615. A reviewer said: "J.A.M. Vehicle Solutions is a good place for buying used cars." In-store pick-up·Delivery

Photo Sales

2. Hamilton Car Sales in Kingsley

Hamilton Car Sales in Kingsley Park Terrace has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 107 Google reviews. The site closes at 5pm and can be contacted on 01604 626711. A reviewer said: "Don't go anywhere else to buy a car."

Photo Sales

3. Autohub near St Peter's Way

Autohub Northampton in Court Road has a 4.9 out of five star rating from 33 Google reviews. The site closes at 5:30pm and can be contacted on 01604 318654. A reviewer said: "The buying of the car was quick on their part."

Photo Sales

4. CarShop at Riverside

CarShop at Riverside has a 4.4 out of five stars rating from 4,100 Google reviews. The site closes at 8PM. They can be contacted on 01604 655065. One reviewer said: "Recommend this place to anyone wanting to buy a used car."

Photo Sales
NorthamptonGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2