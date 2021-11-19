Here are the top 10 independent shops in Northampton town centre - according to Google reviews

Here's a list of the top 10 shops in Northampton town centre - according to Google reviews.

There are a mix of old and new stores on this list that all provide the town with brilliant independent shops to choose from.

From vintage clothing stores to value-for-money health and beauty products to vinyl records and designer clothes, this is the go-to list to view before heading into town.

The pandemic has no doubt taken its toll on these independents and more, so why not go into town and pay them a visit before Christmas and then all year round.

Support local!

1. Geek Retreat in Dychurch Lane has a 4.9 out of five star rating from 43 Google reviews Photo Sales

2. Spun Out in Gold Street has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 103 Google reviews Photo Sales

3. MOOCH in St Giles' Street has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 53 Google reviews Photo Sales

4. Clues Menswear in College Street has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 18 Google reviews Photo Sales