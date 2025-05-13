Google has changed its G logo for the first time since 2015 👀

But what exactly is the difference?

The tech giant, which is part of Alphabet Inc, has begun to roll out the new logo this week. But if you weren’t looking closely you might have missed it.

Google is updating its G logo. | David Ramos/Getty Images

9to5Google reports that the modernisation of the G logo brings it more “inline with the Gemini gradient”. But what exactly has changed?

Back in 2015, the tech giant gave its logos and icons a big overhaul with the main Google logo transitioning to a modern typeface called Product Sans. It also saw the G icon swap from a lowercase ‘g’ to the design you are likely more familiar with.

However after nearly a decade this icon is once again getting a fresh lick of paint. We’ve embedded a post with the new logo, so you can see it for yourself just below.

The changes are subtle but noticeable with Google revamping the more blocky segmented colour pattern on its old G icon. Previously there were hard dividing lines between the company’s signature colours of red, yellow, green and blue.

The new icon has a softer transition between them - with the colours change in a gradient. So for example it gently moves from red to yellow and then yellow to green and finally green to blue - instead of being more blocky.

9to5Google reports that the logo has been spotted in the iOS app store and Google Play. It is being rolled out for the Google Search app on mobile.

However the website states that it doesn’t look like Google’s main six letter logo has been updated as well yet. But it is one to watch out for.

