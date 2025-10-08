From lattes to lunches: 26 of the best-rated cafes in Northampton based on Google reviews that you need to try

If you needed another reason to visit the town, look no further than these 26 cafes which are some of the best rated on Google reviews.
Your favourite may already be on the list, but if we’ve missed it off, email us at [email protected] and we will include it.
1. Bewiched Coffee Northampton
12, Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Grosvenor Centre, Northampton NN1 2EW. Rated 4.6/5 Google star reviews. One reviewer said: "I always visit this lovely coffee shop whenever I can. It's my Goldilocks go-to place - everything is just right! Great drinks and eats, a friendly and helpful team and a relaxed and stylish setting." Photo: Google Maps
2. Bartella's Coffee House
235 Wellingborough Rd, Northampton NN1 4EH. Rated 4.6/5 out of 359 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Best cafe/coffee shop in Northampton. Consistent, amazing food and exceptional staff. " Photo: Google Maps
3. Brown's Coffee Shop and Takeaway
9a Coppice Dr, Northampton NN3 6ND. Rated 4.9/5 Google stars from 47 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely local, family run coffee shop. A wide range of food and drink. The staff are all friendly and polite." Photo: Google Maps
4. Cafe 1850 Northampton
Cathedral, Cafe 1850, Barrack Rd, Northampton NN2 6AG. Rated 4.8/5 out of 108 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Great coffee. Lovely selection of cakes. And the gardens at the church are beautiful. A nice little oasis to take a break." Photo: Google Maps