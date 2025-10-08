We've put together some of best-rated cafes in Northampton.placeholder image
From lattes to lunches: 26 of the best-rated cafes in Northampton based on Google reviews that you need to try

By David Summers
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:38 BST
These are some of the best cafes to visit in Northampton – as rated by their customers.

If you needed another reason to visit the town, look no further than these 26 cafes which are some of the best rated on Google reviews.

Your favourite may already be on the list, but if we’ve missed it off, email us at [email protected] and we will include it.

1. Bewiched Coffee Northampton

12, Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Grosvenor Centre, Northampton NN1 2EW. Rated 4.6/5 Google star reviews. One reviewer said: "I always visit this lovely coffee shop whenever I can. It's my Goldilocks go-to place - everything is just right! Great drinks and eats, a friendly and helpful team and a relaxed and stylish setting." Photo: Google Maps

2. Bartella's Coffee House

235 Wellingborough Rd, Northampton NN1 4EH. Rated 4.6/5 out of 359 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Best cafe/coffee shop in Northampton. Consistent, amazing food and exceptional staff. " Photo: Google Maps

3. Brown's Coffee Shop and Takeaway

9a Coppice Dr, Northampton NN3 6ND. Rated 4.9/5 Google stars from 47 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely local, family run coffee shop. A wide range of food and drink. The staff are all friendly and polite." Photo: Google Maps

4. Cafe 1850 Northampton

Cathedral, Cafe 1850, Barrack Rd, Northampton NN2 6AG. Rated 4.8/5 out of 108 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Great coffee. Lovely selection of cakes. And the gardens at the church are beautiful. A nice little oasis to take a break." Photo: Google Maps

