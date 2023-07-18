Free taxi service from Northampton bus station to temporary market launches to help customers

A much-requested free taxi service from Northampton bus station to the temporary market has launched.

Bounds Taxis will be running the service, which launched today (Tuesday July 18), and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will foot the bill.

This comes after market traders were moved to Commercial Street at the beginning of the year while £8.4 million refurbishment works are completed at Market Square.

Since moving to the new premises, some traders have left their stalls and some have called for more to be done to encourage customers to take visit the market’s temporary home. Some called for the taxi service that has now been put in place.

The council says it has been put in place to “provide easy access to the market for those who may otherwise face challenges reaching its temporary location”, as it recognises “the importance of ensuring accessibility for all visitors”.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bounds Taxis to provide this service, enhancing accessibility to the market," said Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth.

"By simply pushing a button, visitors can effortlessly summon a taxi to transport them between the North Gate Bus Station and the market.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting the market and ensuring that everyone can easily experience the vibrant atmosphere and unique offerings it provides."

The service will operate from 7am until 4pm daily. Customers will need to push at button at North Gate Bus Station to call a free taxi. To return, they will need to do the same at the market.

The work to revitalise Market Square began in February and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Construction is ongoing at the site as work continues to “modernise" the space, which will include new market facilities, pedestrian areas and new landscaping.

