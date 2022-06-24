Free breakfasts at superstore cafes in Northampton for members of Armed Forces

Members of the Armed Forces will be able to get a free hot breakfast at Tesco cafés in Northampton and across Great Britain to mark the Armed Forces Day celebration in June.

As a thank you for their service, on Sunday June 26, all serving Armed Forces personnel, around 159,000 regulars and 32,000 reservists, can present their MOD90 identification card at any Tesco café and get a free full cooked breakfast, vegan cooked breakfast, sausage bap or a bacon bap.

All 295 Tesco cafés across the England, Scotland and Wales will be offering the promotion – limited to one free breakfast per cardholder.

Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer at Tesco and director sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “We’re proud to be able to support National Armed Forces Day which will celebrate the tremendous contribution that the armed forces make to our country.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for store colleagues across the country, to celebrate. Everyone loves a free breakfast and we thought it was a gesture that showed how much we value members of the Armed Forces.”

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We've got a long history of getting behind those who have been in the forces. We've received the Gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now (in 2016 and 2020), and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014. We also do our best to give anyone leaving the army, navy, or RAF a chance to forge a new career.”

Over the weekend of June 25 and 26, local events will be taking place in towns, cities, and villages up and down the country, but it’s the Yorkshire town of Scarborough that’s at the heart of the celebrations. It promises to be a spectacular event, with displays by the Red Arrows and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team and a series of thrilling flybys.

As well as sponsoring the event, Tesco stores will be holding a nationwide collection for Help for Heroes and store colleagues in Yorkshire will be taking part in a static bike ride to raise extra funds for the charity.