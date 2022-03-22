Forty-four new homes in village near Northampton 'coming soon' as construction work begins

Construction work to build 44 new homes in a village near Northampton has begun.

Diggers are on site on land in Rothersthorpe Road, Kislingbury in the first phases of the Spitfire Homes housing development.

A sign at the site says the new homes are 'coming soon' but that 'more land is required'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New homes are being built in Rothersthorpe Road, Kislingbury

According to Spitfire Homes' website, the development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bed homes.

It will provide 14 affordable homes, a balancing pond, an extension to the village hall car park, and a pumping station is also proposed to the south of the site.

The plans were approved by the former South Northamptonshire Council back in 2017.

A Spitfire Homes spokesman said: "Offering a balanced lifestyle, these properties are ideally positioned just outside of Northampton in the pretty village of Kislingbury.

A sign on the site says the homes are 'coming soon' but a completion date has not yet been announced

"Featuring traditionally-inspired architecture, exteriors are finished in a range of brickwork and render, creating a series of varied homes that sit together to form a cohesive collection.

"Internally, each property showcases a stylish specification paired with layouts designed with modern lifestyles in mind."

The application was broadly supported by Kislingbury Parish Council, though it did have some ‘deep concerns’ regarding access onto Rothersthorpe Road. Vehicles would access the site on the road, while pedestrian access would be provided on Rothersthorpe Road and via Ashby Court.

The written representation from the parish council said: “We feel that more safety measures should be given priority. There should be a zebra or pelican crossing for residents to be able to cross the road safely.”