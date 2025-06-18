Former well-known pub in busy Northampton road converted into Turkish restaurant and shisha bar

Maya Restaurant has opened at the former Volunteer pub in Wellingborough Road.

A former well-known pub along a busy street in Northampton has reopened as a restaurant and shisha bar.

Maya Restaurant and shisha bar has recently opened at the former Volunteer pub in Wellingborough Road.

The Volunteer was a longstanding fixture on the corner of Wellingborough Road before it closed down in summer 2024.

Albanian nationals Ecaterina Dolganiuc, aged 28, and Idriz Noka, aged 34, have since rebranded the venue.

Maya’s website says: “Welcome to Maya, where tradition meets modernity in the world of shisha. We are passionate connoisseurs dedicated to bringing you the finest shisha experience, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a deep appreciation for cultural heritage.

“We have a proper passion for cooking. Love is the secret ingredient that makes all our meals taste better and magical.”

Maya’s menu offers a mix of Turkish and Mediterranean dishes, from hot and cold mezze to grilled meats, seafood, and vegetarian options.

The venue offers a range of drinks including gins, rums, cognacs, beers, soft drinks, cocktails, and mocktails. Shisha is also on offer, with a variety of flavours available.

The restaurant already has a five-star rating from 20 Google reviews.

Marta Dolganiuc reviewed it, saying: “Visited on Bank Holiday, the staff were very welcoming and the restaurant is very nicely decorated. The food was so tasty and also very well presented. The cocktails were also extremely good. Overall a great restaurant, and very impressed. We definitely be going back thanks again.”

Dumitru Dolganiuc reviewed it, adding: “Lovely place with amazing food, drinks and staff. Highly recommend.”

Maya is open Saturday to Thursday from midday to 1am, and Friday and Saturday from midday to 2am.