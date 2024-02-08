Former nightclub in major Northampton street could be reopening as... another nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former nightclub in Northampton town centre could be reopening as another nightclub – here’s what we know so far.

The former Illuminati's nightclub, at 94 – 96 Bridge Street, permanently closed down at the end of 2022 after opening in February 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licensing application has recently been submitted by Wellington Pub Company Plc to West Northants Council (WNC) to bring the building back to life.

The former Illuminati's nightclub in Bridge Street could be reopening as a brand new club.

According to the application, the prospective nightclub aims to offer a range of licensable activities, including the sale of alcohol and late-night refreshments.

The proposed operating hours indicate a lively atmosphere, with alcohol service stated from 10am to 3am on Sundays through Thursdays, and extending to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Additionally, patrons can expect late-night refreshments to be available from 11pm to 3am on weekdays, and until 4am on weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the application seeks permission for live music, recorded performances, and dance events, promising entertainment from 10am to 3am on weekdays and until 4am on weekends.

Here's the licensing application on the building

A decision to approve the application is yet to be made by WNC.

According to its website, Wellington Pub Company offers diverse pub opportunities in England and Wales, with various sizes and styles available, including town centre, urban, and village settings. Their Free of Tie lease model provides flexibility for business owners to run traditional pubs or transition to mixed bar/restaurant or restaurant-only formats.

Illuminati’s

The VIP-themed club was opened by Charlie Rouillon, aka former Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth, and businessman James Davey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

42-year-old Sloth resigned as a director of Illuminati’s in October 2020, with Mr Davey taking over the running of the company, according to Companies House.

The company which owned the nightclub went into voluntary liquidation in July 2022, according to Companies House.

When it ceased operations, it had debts of £21,000 to trade creditors, £34,000 to employees, £45,000 to banks/institutions, and £2,000 in accountancy fees, totalling just over £107,000. Additionally, the firm owed £45,000 to Metro Bank, £6,000 to WNC, £4,000 to AU Vodka Limited, £1,500 to HMRC, £8,000 to PPL PRS Ltd, and more.