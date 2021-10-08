FiverFest is chance for shoppers to support independent traders in Northampton town centre

Retailers and food outlets have been encouraged to put together a series of special £5 offers as part of the two week initiative

Shoppers are being urged to support their favourite local traders this weekend as part of ‘FiverFest’ - a new campaign aimed at promoting Northampton town centre’s independent retailers.

Retailers and food outlets have been encouraged to put together a series of special £5 offers as part of the two week initiative, with visitors to the town centre encouraged to ‘keep their money in the town’ by buying from independents.

FiverFest is a national campaign organised by Totally Locally. It has been adopted locally by NLive Radio and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and will run from Saturday, October 9-23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BID Operation Manager, Mark Mullen, said: “People spending just £5 per week in their local independent shops can have a huge impact on our town centre.

“FiverFest is a chance for independent businesses to encourage people back to Northampton, to say thank you to customers who have supported them during these testing times and to prove once again, that small, family-run businesses can compete with the online giants and national chains.

“We are fortunate to have a wide range of brilliant independent retailers here in the town centre, from fashion boutiques and florists to cheesemongers and coffee shops. Their customer service is second to none, they are committed to quality and they care passionately about the town in which they live and work.

“With locally-owned businesses playing such a pivotal role in the well-being of our communities and the rebuilding of the Northampton economy, FiverFest is the perfect time for shoppers to show their support for our independents.”

A dedicated page on the Northampton BID website will give full details of business offers, while each business will be provided with a poster that can be displayed, allowing retailers to include specific details of their offer.

A radio campaign will be delivered by NLive Radio promoting the campaign and those businesses taking part, with each retailer receiving promotional acknowledgement across multiple social media platforms.