Five Guys close to opening its doors in Northampton - potential opening date revealed

An international fast-food chain is getting closer and closer to opening its doors in Northampton.

Five Guys, which is replacing the former Frankie and Benny's in Sixfields, is nearing closer to its completion as contractors have put signs up and installed some of the kitchen and restaurant fittings.

A worker on the site said they believe the store is set to open as soon as next Saturday (November 27), but this has not been confirmed by the company yet.

Signs have gone up for the new Five Guys in Sixfields.

The restaurant opening hours will be from 11am to 10pm on Sundays to Thursdays, and 11am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, according to signs on the restaurant's doors.

The burger and fries joint, which has a restaurant in Rushden Lakes too, currently has job adverts for part-time and full-time crew members live on its careers website to recruit staff for a Northampton branch.

The roles, which both pay £9 an hour, offer employees a free burger and chips meal on every shift and a 20p pay rise every time they learn to work on a new station within the establishment. Applications are open on the company’s job website.