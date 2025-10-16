Fast food giant Popeyes applies for 24-hour licence at Northampton site

By David Summers
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
American fried chicken chain Popeyes has applied for a 24-hour licence at its drive-thru restaurant on Upton Way in Northampton.

A licensing application submitted by PLK Chicken UK Limited to West Northamptonshire Council requests approval for the provision of late-night refreshment and 24-hour opening hours, seven days a week.

If granted, the licence would allow the popular fast food brand to serve customers at all hours from its new site at the former Buddies USA Diner, located near the Sixfields area.

According to the notice, members of the public can view the full application and submit any comments or objections in writing to the council’s Licensing Team at The Guildhall, St Giles’ Square, Northampton, NN1 1DA before November 2, 2025.

Popeyes, famous for its Louisiana-style fried chicken and spicy sandwiches, opened in Northampton in 2023 as part of its rapid UK expansion.

