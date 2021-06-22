Euro 2020 picture special: Northampton football fans celebrate England victory over Czech Republic at popular pubs in town
Fans were snapped enjoying themselves at Thomas A Becket, The Picturedrome and Sixfields Tavern
England fans were pictured out across popular Northampton pubs celebrating The Three Lions' Euro 2020 victory against Czech Republic.
The Chronicle and Echo's photographer snapped fans in Thomas A Becket's beer garden underneath gazebos, inside The Picturedrome and outside in Sixfields Tavern's garden cheering, drinking and enjoying themselves.
Gareth Southgate's men beat the Czechs 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, which means England have finished top of their group and will play the runners-up of Group F at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June at 5pm.
England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game: "I thought there were a lot of positives in the performance both individual and collectively.
"It was one of those nights where we said to the players there was a bit more freedom because the consequence of a draw or a loss wasn't fatal, so hopefully a bit less pressure for them to play which is rare in a tournament."
All eyes will be on who finishes second in Group F tomorrow night out of Germany, Portugal, France or Hungary in what is a very wide open group.